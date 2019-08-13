|
|
MaryAnne M. Kiernan Smith 1946 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - MaryAnne M. Kiernan Smith, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Born on November 15, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Edward and Sophia (Sterosky) Kiernan, she graduated from Little Flower High School in 1964. On September 9, 1967, she was united in marriage to William A. Smith Sr. Their adventures together allowed them opportunities to live on both the East and West Coasts and returned them to West Winfield where they owned and operated The Stone House Restaurant in Cedarville from 1979 to 1985. Mary Anne later worked and retired from MetLife Insurance in Utica after many years of dedicated service.
MaryAnne was an intelligent, hard working, supportive and empathetic daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, mom-mom and friend. Her life experiences, ability to empathize with others and bubbly personality made her a confidant to many. Her thoughtfulness, unwavering loyalty and willingness to help others at a moment's notice made her a person that will be missed by so many others. MaryAnne enjoyed taking care of her family, including her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and most especially, her children and grandchildren. As a sister, she enjoyed driving to both Philadelphia and New Jersey to enjoy family gatherings. Ocean City became a wonderful location full of happy and fun memories. Known as Mom-Mom, her most favorite thing to do was attend all her grandchildren's musical concerts, football, baseball, softball and basketball games, as well as cross country races. As a friend, MaryAnne hosted numerous gatherings including infamous superbowl parties. Andy and MaryAnne enjoyed dinner with their friends, playing games and surrounded themselves with incredible, fun and caring people.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William A. "Andy" Smith; her children, MaryAnne and Scott Murray, William and Kimberly Smith and Christina and Ken Macari. She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren, Scott M. Murray, Jr; William A. Smith, III, Ryan E. Murray, Gabriel A. Smith, Joseph C. Murray, Sophia E. Murray, Justin Lange and Misty Macari; as well as a great-granddaughter, Raelyn M. Macari. She leaves her sisters and brothers, Edward and Edna Kiernan, Dante Ceniccola, Eugene and Nancy Kiernan, Helene McHugh, Patricia and Robert Flick and Michael and Theresa Kiernan; as well as loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son, Edward Walter Smith; her oldest sister, Catherine Ceniccola; her brother-in-law, James J. McHugh, Sr; and her wonderful nephew, Michael Flick.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 365 West Main St. in West Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205 or of Central New York, 505 Campuswood Dr, East Syracuse, NY 13057 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or at the Funeral Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019