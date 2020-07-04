MaryBeth (DeSarro) LaNeve 1953 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. MaryBeth (DeSarro) LaNeve, age 66, was carried in God's arms as she passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
MaryBeth was the beloved daughter of the late Peter F. and RoseMarie (Barrella) DeSarro. On July 13, 1974, she married her childhood sweetheart, Richard J. "Rick" LaNeve, Sr. They were best friends, put each other's needs first, and took one day at a time …and that was the foundation for their nearly 46 year union.
Her life was truly a Mt. Carmel story. She had the guidance of a "mother's heart" as she raised her children to develop their individual, natural talents to become resourceful, respectful, and responsible adults. She was the glue that held everyone together, and a mother with a non-judgmental heart. She displayed fidelity to her family, her Lord, and the individual clergy and parishioners that she served.
MaryBeth is survived by her husband, Rick; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Rick" Jr. and Kit LaNeve; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret "Margie" and Mike Hammell; sister, Pat Debbold; brother and sister-in-law, John F. and Katherine "Kathy" DeSarro; in-laws, Angela and Thomas Chmielenski, Jeanine and Gary Surprenant, and Glenn and Lynn Devendorf; two very important people who were an integral part of her life and who she loved as siblings, Marie Robilotto, who was also her cousin, and Tom Gerace. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Jason Debbold, Colleen and Chris Thurston, Eric and Amy Debbold, Corey Debbold, Craig Debbold, Scott and Melissa Debbold, Stephanie and Marc Planty, and their father, Dave Debbold; Marie and Bug Loughren, Peter and Vanessa DeSarro; Thomas Chmielenski; Thomas "Tad" Devendorf, David and Kim Devendorf, Laurie and Randy Delven; Christopher and Nicole LaNeve; Christopher Surprenant and Joseph Saccento, and Nicholas Surprenant and Lyndsey Chenier; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and goddaughter, Francesca Gerace. She came to know the love of the family canine Tiki, that she spoiled and was her constant companion. MaryBeth had an entourage of supporters, inclusive of family and friends who she referred to as "Mary's Army", Pat Debbold, Marie Robilotto, Roseanne Gerace, Francesca Gerace, Jeanine Surprenant, Maria Kozak, RoseMary Chiffy, Terri Panuccio, Gordon Schindler, Chuck Janicke, Antoinette Azzarito, Chris Surprenant, Nick Surprenant, Joe and Madeline Briggs, Diane and Guy Basciotta, Phil Pandolf, Michelle Gromo and her children, Joe and Laurie Siniscarco, and Patrick Zasa. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Francis and Edith (LaDue) Barrella; paternal grandparents, Angelo and Margaret (Casaletta) DeSarro; numerous aunts and uncles; and in-laws, George S., Sr. and Anne A. (LaRocco) LaNeve, Mary Anne Devendorf, George LaNeve, Jr., and Michael LaNeve.
The family will honor MaryBeth's life at a private time at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Memorial contributions in MaryBeth's honor may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish online at http://www.mountcarmelblessed sacrament.com/
or by mail to 648 Jay St., Utica, NY 13501 or the the Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen online at https://mmwsk.org/
or by mail to 702 Columbia St., Utica, NY 13501.
"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have."
