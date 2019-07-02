|
Maryrose (Pontonero) Azzarito 1940 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Maryrose (Pontonero) Azzarito, age 79, joined her husband in heaven when she passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Her room became illuminated with sunlight when she crossed over with her cherished family by her side in the comfort of her home.
Born in Utica on June 19, 1940, Maryrose was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline (Bouse) Pontonero. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1957. On August 24, 1963 she married Richard D. Azzarito. To Maryrose, Richard was her true love and was the rock in their relationship. She wouldn't have changed a thing... Dick passed away nearly 7 weeks ago, on May 12th.
Maryrose was employed by Oneida National Bank at their main branch as a check processor. Once Maryrose became a mother she remained at home until her children were grown. She then worked at the Better Business Bureau, and later accepted a job as a Certified Teacher's Assistant working with Special Education students at Kernan School.
Vibrant and classy, her personality drew people to her, and she will be remembered as the 'life of the party'. She was a wonderful mom, always worrying about the wellbeing and safety of her children. She held people loyal to her heart, especially her family and friends and often spoke her wisdom. All of her values were laced with humor and her spunky sarcasm, which will leave many to laugh and hold memories close. As a grandma, she had unconditional love for her grandchildren, and she was blessed with a mutual connection to their souls that will never be lost. Her kids and her grandkids were her joy, her happiness, and the reason she thrived.
Maryrose had a plethora of pastimes and passions. She loved dancing as a form of exercise and entertainment, and she and Richard could really jitterbug! Her Dirty Martini with 3 olives was a truth serum!! Her delicious Italian dinners on Sunday brought everyone together and will be an unforgettable memory. Clothes were her passion and shopping was a serious event. Her theory was never to buy just one of anything, and she was especially proud of her coat collection. She looked forward to summers at Sylvan Beach where the Oneida Lake sunsets were so soothing. A true believer, Maryrose was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. She found 'quiet' time to pray for those she loved by reciting the Rosary.
Maryrose is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and David Pandolf; and her son, Richard D. Azzarito, Jr. She was a hands-on grandmother to her grandchildren, Kari and Thomas Moloney, Patrick Crimmins and Gabriel Patterson; and Dominick Azzarito. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Santino, and Giovanni, and she was over the moon that Kari and Tom are expecting her third great grandson in October; her sister, Rachel Faga; brother, Anthony J. Pontonero; nieces and nephews, especially Sharon (who was like an additional daughter) and her husband Jeffrey Jones, and their children, Christopher Jones and Dana Jones, and Ralph Faga; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Patricia Azzarito Stanton, and members of the Azzarito family; and a huge number of wonderful friends, including many who assisted her during her difficulties. She was predeceased by her in-laws, Gerald Azzarito, Frank Q. Pentasuglia, Carmen H. Faga, Sharon R. Imundo; and beloved friend, Carmelita A. Esposito; they were two peas in a pod.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sushma Kaul and Dr. Mathew Ulahannan for their compassionate care and medical expertise; the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. who assisted in Maryrose's care and comfort, especially R.N. Crystal who was such a good match; and One Caring Place Plus personnel Karla, Sharon, and Tina, a trio who had a great connection with Maryrose. Each of these loving young ladies brought her own individual compassion, and each one was an angel, always hovering near; and Fr. James Cesta for his prayers and pastoral care, and Fr. Anthony LaFache for his years of friendship.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maryrose's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Committal prayers and Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019