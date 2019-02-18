Mathew E. Lichorowic 1925 - 2019

Owned and Operated Hart's Hill Inn

CLINTON - Mathew (Matt) E. Lichorowic, 93, passed away with dignity after a brief illness on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Matt was born on March 22, 1925, in Yorkville, the son of John and Agnes (Wizior) Lichorowic.

After graduating from New York Mills High School, he joined the Navy, proudly serving from 1943 to 1946 on the Navy Destroyer USS Bennett DD473 in the Pacific Theater as a gunner. During that time, he fought in several battles including the invasion of Solomon Islands, Bougainville, Bismarck, Archipelago, Marianas Islands, (Saipan, Guam, Tinian), First Philippine Sea, Palau, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. His Destroyer was hit by a kamikaze on April 8, 1945. The USS Bennett DD473 credits included 14 Japanese planes, 2 submarines, various shore batteries, two citations: one from the President of the US, Harry Truman, and one from the US Navy Dept. Bureau of Navy Personnel. Matt was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with one silver and two bronze battle stars, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Discharge Button and the Honorable Service Lapel Pin.

Upon returning from military service, Matt, along with his brother, took over from his parents, the Monarch Grille, now known as Club Monarch. He purchased Hart's Hill Inn in 1963. His family still owns and operates it today. Matt was in the restaurant business over 60 years prior to retiring. He owned and operated various restaurants over the years. As a tribute to his many years in the business, Matt was the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management by Johnson & Wales College, Providence, Rhode Island. At the ceremony, he had the honor of presenting his daughter, Lori, with her diploma and, at a later ceremony, he presented his grandson, Scotti, with his diploma.

Matt was first married to Gladys Kupiec, the mother of his children, who predeceased him.

On September 27, 1978, Matt married Marjorie Suits in Geneva, NY, a blessed union of 39 years.

Matt donated many years volunteering for various service clubs. He was a devoted member of the Optimist Club with 54 years of perfect attendance. Matt served as president for two terms, had an Honor Club and was awarded the Distinguished President Award from Optimist International. He served as Governor of New York State Optimist and was awarded the Optimist Member of the Year Award at the West Point Convention.

Surviving besides his beloved wife, Marjorie, are his children, John (Susan Francisco) Lichorowic, Rome, Scott (Barbara) Lichorowic, Whitesboro, and Lori (Steve) Shipley, Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Marsha Wood Lichorowic; grandchildren, Oona, Nils, Luc, Rebecca, Cynthia, Jane, Scotti, Daniel, Kira, Steven and Erika; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mertin and Maria Suits and Shari Skoog; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousin, Ed (Jane) Trzepacz. Matt was predeceased by his son, Gary Lichorowic; daughter, Gayle Lichorowic; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Ida Lichorowic.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday, 4-7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Please omit floral offerings and consider remembrances in Matt's name to Stevens-Swan Humane Society (www.stevens-swan.org) or Honor Flight Syracuse, Inc., at (www.honorflightsyracuse.org).

The Lichorowic family extends their gratitude to Mike and Sue Wolbert for the continual care and compassion shown to Matt.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.org. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019