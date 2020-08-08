Mathew Fredericks 1977 - 2020
HERKIMER - On Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, Mathew Fredericks, loving husband, son, brother and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43.
Mathew was born on July 13th, 1977, in Herkimer, NY, to Richard and Alanna (Perrino) Fredericks. He grew up in Dolgeville, NY and graduated from Dolgeville High School in 1995 and then attended Hartwick College.
Mathew married Linley Bingham on December 7th, 2010. He had two children, by previous relationships, Kayleigh and Dante Fredericks.
Mathew was employed by Upstate Cerebral Palsy for 22 years, where he lovingly cared for his students and clients with devotion and a heart full of dedication. He was also employed by Woodland Farm Brewery, where he took pride in every beer he served.
Mathew was a passionate man of many interests and talents. He would frequently say "work hard, play hard" - which he did every day without fail. Mathew lived his life to the fullest. Activities and hobbies included fishing, cycling and running. He ran multiple marathons throughout the years and several ultra-marathons, including a 50 mile race. Mathew enjoyed food; trying new food, trying new restaurants and cooking. He also enjoyed an occasional drink and sometimes even an attempt at brewing craft beer, as well as collecting (and tasting!) bourbon. He also immensely enjoyed traveling with his wife; from Ireland to Italy, Germany to Iceland and many more. He had an adventurous spirit that was rarely satiated. More than anything, Mathew loved his family deeply and relentlessly.
Mathew is survived by his wife, Linley Bingham; his children, Kayleigh and Dante Fredericks; his parents, Richard and Alanna (Perrino) Fredericks; his brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Tracy Fredericks: his three nieces, Sally Anne and Sophia Fredericks and Claire Duckworth; paternal grandmother, Rosalie Fredericks; several aunts and uncles including John and Marybeth Perrino, Joanne Coghlan, Diane and Al Spranger, Andy and Cindy Fredericks, Mary Ann (Will)Crain and Suzanne (Fred) Wheeler. Mat is also survived by many cousins, but in particular, Nicholas, Daniel, Vincent Perrino and Amanda (Perrino) Wilber. Survivors also include his mother-in-law, Anne Grassette-Harvey; father-in-law and stepmother-in-law, Dale and Susan Bingham; his sisters-in-law, Caitlin and Krista Bingham; future brother-in-law, Tom Rastani; and his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew Bingham and Sarah Nuckolls. Mathew is also survived by countless friends whom he would do anything for at any time, including the Walsh family, the Kodsy family, the DiCaprio's, the Tutino's, the Riley's, Sarah Reals and Edith Vedder. Mathew had so many people whom he was close with, it is impossible to name them all. His kind, gentle, giving, loving soul will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington St., Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Mathew's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday at 12 NOON, immediately upon the conclusion of calling hours, with Pastor Chris Schumske officiating. Procession will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery, where Mathew's earthly remains will be laid to rest.
For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to further the well-being of the futures of Mathew's children.
Arrangements are under the guidance and supervision of Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
