Matilda "Tillie" DeGironimo 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Matilda "Tillie" (Marcantonio) DeGironimo, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Katherine Luther Home with those she loved most in her heart. She had previously resided for many years at her home on Sedgewick Lane in New Hartford.
Born in Utica on May 15, 1927, Matilda was the daughter of the late Rocco and Elvira (Colacicco) Marcantonio. She was raised and educated locally. On July 24, 1954 she married Louis H. DeGironimo with whom she enjoyed a union of almost 40 years prior to his passing on October 2, 1994.
As co-owner, along with her sister Olivia, they operated Marc's Boutique, a fine children's apparel shop on Genesee Street in downtown Utica. The business was well-known in the Utica area for decades and Tillie and her sister enjoyed the success and longevity their efforts yielded. Tillie was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Tillie is survived by her brother, Silvio "Steve" Marcantonio; her nephew, especially Brian Marcantonio and his children, Gina Marcantonio and fiancé Lou Educate, and Brian Marcantonio, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Rose Marcantonio. She was predeceased by her sister, Olivia Marcantonio; and brothers, Livio "Lee" Marcantonio, and Ernest Marcantonio.
Her loved ones are grateful to the staff of the Katherine Luther Home/Willow Way Unit for the most compassionate care they provided to Tillie over her final months.
The family honored and commemorated Tillie's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Matilda's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 10:30 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019