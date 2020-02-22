|
Matilda (Tillie) Malsan 1922 - 2020
ORISKANY/NEW HARTFORD - Matilda (Tillie) Malsan, 97, passed away at the Presbyterian Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, just two days before her 98th birthday.
Tillie was born on February 22, 1922 in Oriskany, NY, the seventh of nine children of Carmela (Amelia) and Angelo Tomasi.
She graduated from Oriskany Central School with the Class of 1940. She was a member of the Oriskany Girls Basketball team and a member of the Student Council.
She was married to Adrian Malsan at St. Stephen's Church, Oriskany, on February 19, 1944. Ade passed away in 2008. They enjoyed bowling and golf, excelling at both sports.
Tillie was employed as a weaver for many years at H. Waterbury and Sons, Oriskany, retiring in 1982.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Alle, George, Lenard, Albert and Harry; and a sister, Jilda. Tillie is survived by two sisters, Delores Butler, of Oriskany and Eleanor Clawson, of Syracuse; four sisters-in-law, Bessie Bronk, of Whitesboro, Phyllis Edwards, of New Hartford, Pam Malsan, of Clifton Park and Jan Malsan, of Colorado. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Home and the Eastern Star Home for their many acts of kindness given to Tillie.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. Interment will be in the spring at Oriskany Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020