|
|
Mrs. Matilda "Tillie" Ruben 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Matilda "Tillie" (Vizzacaro) Ruben, age 89, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 17, 1929 in Utica, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Adeline Trasatti Vizzacaro. She was educated in local schools and was a graduate of MVCC.
Tillie was joined in marriage to George H. Ruben, Jr., June 30, 1972, a blessed union of 38 years, until his passing on August 12, 2010.
She was employed by the NY Telephone Co. for over 34 years until her retirement in 1984. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and aunt who loved her family dearly. She will be forever missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are her beloved nieces and nephews who were like her children, Dominick P. and Carole Colacicco, of Cicero, Patrick J. Colacicco, of CT, Nancy Anne and Matthew Stellato, of CA and Patricia (Tricia) and David Caruso, of Utica; great-nieces and nephews, Danielle and Matthew Organek, Ashley and David Cocquyt and Geena Stellato, Nicholas Colacicco, Paul Colacicco, Alex Stellato; grand-nephews, Dominick Colacicco, Robert Colacicco and Matthew Organek; and grand-niece, Nora Cocquyt.
In addition to her parents, Tillie was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Erminio Colacicco; and her niece, Maria (Elacqua) Colacicco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12:00 noon in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning, prior to funeral services, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to David and Tricia Caruso for their love and endless caring of Tillie without which we would not have enjoyed our extended time with her. Thanks also go out to the staff at the Albany Household of the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion given to Tillie these past several years.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019