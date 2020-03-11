|
|
Matthew C. Firley, Jr. 1956 - 2020
WHITESBORO, NY - Mr. Matthew C. Firley, Jr., age 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford, with his family at his side.
Born in New Hartford, on August 18, 1956, Matt was the son of the late Matthew Charles and Sadie (Kozial) Firley. He was raised and educated in Whitesboro graduating from Whitesboro High School in 1974. On August 19, 2000, he married the former Delores Coscomb-Murray in Whitesboro. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 19 years of marriage. Matt retired from the United States Postal Service in 2003, where he worked for over eighteen years. He concurrently was the owner and operator of Matt Firley Express, Whitesboro. His business allowed him to service many independent companies throughout the area as a truck driver.
Matt was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed hunting. His favorite times were spent in his garage with his children and grandchildren working on many different projects. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro and a Life Member of the Yorkville Fire & Hose Company, Inc., where he served for many years as a volunteer firefighter.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Delores; a daughter and son-in-law, Allyson and Patrick Ingerham, of Whitesboro; five sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Kim Howard, of Sauquoit, Matthew and Jessica Howard, of Deerfield, Michael Firley, of Whitesboro, Garrett and Deanna Pomichter-Murray, of FL and Justin and Brandi Murray, of Fort Plain; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, including, Kenneth Gates, II, of Cortland.
Visitation will be held on Friday afternoon from 4-7 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Mr. Firley's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Interment will follow in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
Matt's family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of the Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, AC West, for the care and compassion that was displayed to Matt and his family throughout his stay with them.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider memorial contributions in Matt's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Mr. Firley's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020