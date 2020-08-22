Matthew C. Goss 1988 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Matthew C. Goss, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was welcomed by the embrace of his big brother, Jason, who preceded him nearly 6 years ago.
Matthew was the beloved son of David E. Jr. and Donna M. (Ellsworth) Goss. Matt shared in a loving relationship with Kayla Guarascio, and was a great support to her. Kayla and Matthew were expecting a son on October 7, 2020. Matthew was a stand-up guy and would have been an amazing father to their son, and forever, he will watch over his baby boy from above. Matthew was so thrilled about becoming a dad, …he wanted to pass to his son all the knowledge he accrued during his life. With Kayla by his side, he would have evolved into an exemplary parent, a beautiful combination of his mom and dad.
Matthew is survived by his compassionate parents, Dave and Donna; and the loving relationship he shared with Kayla Guarascio and her children. He held close to his heart the memory of his brother Jason who passed on August 29, 2014. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Sandra Moretti; aunts and uncles, Charles Ellsworth and Kathy Ellsworth, Roger "Skip" and Linda Ellsworth, Diana Ellsworth, and Robin Goss; great-aunts, great-uncles, numerous cousins, godmother Carol Bevacqua; and childhood friends who remained in each other's lives, Steve Egert, Dan Haggerty, and Mark Zemanek. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Charles E. Sr. and Antoinette Ellsworth; paternal grandfather, David E. Goss Sr.; and uncle, Edward Ellsworth.
The family is grateful to team 'Revit', Matthew's great group of co-workers and cherished friends from the New York State Office of Mental Health who helped and responded to his untimely passing while he was at a job he loved.
The family will honor and commemorate Matthew's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Matthew's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required, and contact tracing will be implemented. In lieu of floral offerings, memorial contributions in Matthew's honor may be made to the family enabling them to establish a Trust Fund for his son; envelopes will be available at the service.
Entombment alongside his brother, Jason, will follow in St. Matthew Courtyard of Christ Our Savior Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
.