Matthew C. Ivery 1950 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Heaven came quickly for Matt on Friday October, 18, 2019. He survived lung cancer for four years under the compassionate care of Dr. McKenzie Evangilist and her oncology staff of Albany Medical Center.
Matt's love of family, laughter, life and faith were never darkened by his illness. To know him was to share his laughter and values. The true character of Matt is reflected in the devotion, pride and love he had for his children, family and friends.
Matt and Mary Martin Ivery shared a loving marriage of 34 years and a combined family of three children and seven grandchildren. His home became a second home for his son's friends, installing a basketball court and full size pool table… and few weekends went by without having some sort of sports tournament in our home. They all loved "Mr. Ivery."
Matt is survived by his son, Sean Ivery and wife, Tia and their sons, Kieran and Cameron, of San Francisco, CA, his son, Brian and wife, Isis and their daughters, Zoe, Flynn and Harper, of Ithaca. Mary's daughter, Kim, resides in Daytona Beach, FL and her two sons, Zachary and Stone. He also leaves brothers, Paul (Janet) Ivery, Marty (Terry) Ivery; a sister, Rosemary (Tony) Racho; mother-in-law, Marion Dugan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Edward) Clark, Margaret and John Parker, Marlyn (Ron) Brant, Betty (Marty) Quinn and Theresa (Todd) Lozo; and a special brother-in-law, Peter (Joanne) Dugan, who daringly let Matt be his wingman in a huge snowplow. In addition, he leaves many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as a very special friend, Bill (Mary) Mocarski. We cannot forget his furry friend, Doogie, who never left his buddy's side.
He left quietly, with no pain and a heart full of love, undying faith and his joy in making other's days a little better.
Matt was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Irene Ivery; his sister, Anne Ivery; a brother, John Ivery and his wife, Donna; and father-in-law, Lawrence Dugan, Jr.
Matt and Mary lived in Syracuse when they married 34 years ago. When the children were in college, being the amazing salesman that he was, he persuaded Mary to move to the west coast making homes in Newport Beach, CA and Las Vegas, NV for 22 years. They retired to West Winfield in 2017. Matt wasn't quite ready for this thing they called retirement and accepted a part-time position at Cavo Building and Supply in Utica, working up until a week before he passed...still adding to his large family of friends.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida Street, Sauquoit, from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick St. Anthony's Catholic Church 3372 Oneida St, Chadwicks. A private family burial will take place following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019