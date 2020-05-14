Matthew D. Smoulcey
1983 - 2020
Matthew D. Smoulcey 1983 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Matthew D. Smoulcey, 37, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born on May 4, 1983, in New Hartford, a son of Thomas Smoulcey, Sr. and the late Kathleen Elsenbeck Smoulcey. Matt graduated from New Hartford High School. He was employed by Rasberries Café on Genesee St., where he has worked for many years.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Smoulcey, Sr. and his significant other, Joan Backman, of New Hartford; brothers, Thomas Smoulcey, Jr. and his wife, Maribeth, of Rome, Michael Smoulcey and his wife, Pamela, of Utica; and sister-in-law, Diane Smoulcey, of New Hartford. He is also survived by Joan's daughter, Bonnie Backman and her significant other, Kevin Knight, of New Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Smoulcey. In addition, Matt leaves many, many friends, especially acknowledging Anthony Dardano and his family and Megan Taubert.
The family would like to thank the New Hartford Police Department, Edwards Ambulance and the Willowvale Fire Company for their compassion during this difficult time.
Due to current circumstances, the service will be private for the family.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Please share your memories of Matt at www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
