Matthew L. Scotellaro 1993 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Matthew L. Scotellaro, 26, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on March 26, 2020, due to complications of diabetes.
Matthew, known as "Scotty", was born on August 10, 1993, to Michael L. and Juanita "Nita" Scotellaro. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes K-6 and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School and later attended MVCC and SUNY Cortland, majoring in Business/Economics.
He started his work career at Parkway Drugs, as a delivery man for 3 years and recently worked, as summer help, for Oneida County DPW, in Oriskany, for 7 years. He thoroughly enjoyed the friendships of his coworkers.
Matthew's birth represents the 26 years of his life to a "T". When he decided to arrive, he didn't wait and burst into the world, with the company of his Godparents, in the driveway of his home.
Matthew was a huge sports enthusiast and developed his basketballs skills at the age of 5, with the Junior Raiders. In 4th grade, he was about to play his first game for Our Lady of Lourdes, as he was putting on his new sneakers, with a lot of excitement, he said, "this is the day I've been waiting for all my life." His adrenaline was so high, he scored 21 points on that day; he was a natural!
He continued to play throughput his school years, ending with Varsity Basketball at Proctor High School. His love for basketball would continue through his adult life, as he would often get guys together to play and this opened the door to many new friendships. He also played catcher for East Utica Little League, the Generals traveling team and Junior Varsity at Proctor High School, finishing as an outfielder for Utica Post 229. He added to the excitement of the game with his lightning speed and bullet arm. If you blinked, he would be on 3rd base headed for home, which made his coaches a little crazy; there was no waiting for Scotty, he made it work out. To say he was highly competitive and energetic would be an understatement. Matthew's latest and proudest athletic achievement was running his 1st Boilermaker in 2019.
He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and looked forward to Fantasy Football every year, enjoying all the picks, stories and laughs with his friends.
Matthew was also proud of his Italian heritage and made the most of family traditions and especially the "Food!". He would get so excited around the holidays for the traditional foods, especially Aunt Marilyn's Christmas Eve dinner, where she made the occasion so magical. Matthew was a connoisseur of good food, he liked to gather his friends together at different restaurants, near and far and critique the food. The parents of his friends enjoyed having him over for meals, as he was a delight as a guest because of his passion for food.
Matthew also loved the City of Utica and wouldn't allow any derogatory remarks made and would always argue the point. He had a long list of attributes for the city and why it is a great place to live. He would leave you speechless.
Matthew, being an only child, couldn't wait for a playmate; at the age of 4, he used to run to the end of the driveway when he heard a child walking by and said, "Hi, you wanna play?".
He has been referred to as a bridge builder, because he would bring everyone together. Matthew never waited for someone to make the first move, he would introduce himself to someone and include whoever he was with. His infectious personality lit up a room and he had a contagious laugh. Good times were guaranteed when he was around. OOH…OOOOH!
Matthew was a ferocious debater, so its no wonder that he and his debate team of economic students made it to the final round of competition at the Federal Reserve Building in NYC, first time ever for SUNY Cortland.
Matthew's beautiful soul was generous, always there to help and offer encouragement to others, even when he was struggling himself. But, most of all he was a man of his convictions and respectful to all. If you took Scotty home to meet your parents, they soon called him their friend. The level of impact that this young man had on his community and afar, in his 26 years, was more than most achieve in a lifetime.
His lively spirit taught everyone how to enjoy life every single day and strong enough to live on in our memories, for the rest of our lives.
Nita would like to acknowledge, LuAnn Mezza, Franchette Abel, Anna Shaut, Francis Pugliese and Todd and Marcella Guerriero Briggs, for their loving daily support. Also, her gratitude to 3 men and their families for the support they gave Matthew: Joe Johnson, Sr., Joe Priore and the late Bill Shaut. Matthew enjoyed every moment!
On March 28, 2013, Matthew lost his legendary father, Michael and always looked forward to all the wonderful stories from the ones who knew his dad.
Matthew is survived by his beloved mother, Nita; they shared a very special bond and many laughs, as he told her the day's events; the love of his life, Lauren Felice; grandmother, Eleanor Madore, who was close to his heart; aunts and uncles, Marilyn and Joseph Catera and Bud and Greta Madore; his many cousins; special Godparents, Nick and Mary Parrotta and Godfather, Tony Nassar; and joining him in Heaven in May of 2020, his aunt, Wanda Madore Timian Youker. Matthew leaves numerous friends near and far, especially his Cortland Delta Chi brothers; "Scotty had a special bond with Dominic DiMeglio, who set up a Go Fund Me page; we want to send a special thank you to Dominic and all who contributed; Matthew's closest friends, who had a huge presence in his daily life and remain loyal in his absence, Stephen Antone, Nick Bennett, Kevin Conley, Daniel Guarno, Billy Hughes, Joe Johnson, Kenny Lacy, Dave Lasek, Steve Lindig, Francesca Priore, Sal Soldatto, Taylor Shaut, Dominc Steppello, Samir Seferogic, David Tofani and Danny Vo. God Bless all of you and your families.
Relatives and friends are invited to His Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Father Joseph Salerno on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. The church will be operating at 33% capacity; and face masks, social distancing and attendance sheets will be required by all attendees. Following the Mass, there will be a balloon release outside of church.
Happy Birthday,
My amazing,
beautiful son.
You should be here,
but I guess
you couldn't….
WAIT!!!