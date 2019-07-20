|
|
Matthew Nazario Castellucci 1923 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS, NY - Matthew Nazario Castellucci, 95, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clinton.
Matthew was born September 18, 1923, in New York City, son of the late Nazario and Maria Antoinette Votto Castellucci. Matthew graduated from the prestigious college preparatory, Stuyvesant High School, in 1940 and then pursued his Bachelor's Degree in Math and Science from City College of New York. While at City College, Matthew was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. After graduation, he studied at New York University Graduate School of Education and then earned his Master's Degree in education from Syracuse University in 1955.
Matthew proudly served in the 64th U.S. Army Air Force Meteorology Detachment from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. On June 17, 1944, Matthew was united in marriage to the former Anne Hoch in New Haven, CT, a loving union of over 71 years, until her death on January 23, 2016. Matthew was Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at The State University of New York, Morrisville, from 1962 until retiring in 1985. Matthew served as president of his local chapter of the American Association of University Professors at SUNY Morrisville and was an active member of the American Italian Historical Association. As a Republican, he served as the head of the Oriskany Falls democratic caucus. Matthew's proclaimed hobbies included "shoveling snow in the winter, mowing the lawn in the summer and raking leaves in the fall". He also enjoyed collecting stamps and coins and engaging in spirited public debate. Recognized for his thought provoking and common sense political analysis, the Observer-Dispatch published an article entitled, "Write on Matthew Castellucci", in which Matthew eschewed his reasons for frequent letters to the editor; "when things annoy me or when statements need to be corrected". Matthew was a loving husband, father and grandfather and could often be heard sharing his "shaggy dog" stories and jokes with his family and friends.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Mary Castellucci, of Katy, TX, Robert and Gayle Castellucci, of Oviedo, FL, and Eric and Michele Castellucci, of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren; and great-grandchild, William Armande Castellucci. He was predeceased by his brother, Tony Castellucci; and sisters, Yvonne Castellucci, Mary Carbonella and Francine Gagliardi.
Graveside services with Military Honors in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Oriskany Falls, will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019