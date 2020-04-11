|
Maureen A. (Trinkaus) Dorrian 1947 - 2020
ORISKANY - Maureen Ann (Trinkaus) Dorrian passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family: her husband of 30 years, Seamus (James) Dorrian; her two sons, Patrick Sciortino and Brian Sciortino and his wife, Krissy; her daughter, Kathleen Sciortino; her sister, Diane Trinkaus and wife, Jeanne MacDonald; and her five beautiful grandchildren, Marques, Jennifer, Griffin, Peter and Daniella.
Maureen (Moe) was predeceased by her father, Anthony Trinkaus; mother, Lillian Trinkaus; brother, Michael A. Trinkaus; and just recently, her sister, Mary Margaret Balfe.
She also leaves behind many close extended family members, from her numerous cousins to her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her dear friends!
Moe was born on January 8, 1947, in Utica. She was a 1965 graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School.
She worked, for many years, at the family-owned Trinkaus Manor, first as a waitress and ultimately as the Reservation Manager, coordinating countless weddings, parties and group bus tours.
Moe worked for 15 years at DFAS (Defense Finance Accounting Service) but for the past few years, she has enjoyed working as a caregiver for a wonderful gentleman, Mr. John McNamara.
An avid golfer for many years, Moe golfed in various leagues over the years. For a number of years, she organized an annual memorial golfing event at Oriskany Hills in honor of Michael Trinkaus and Karen Mathis and she participated for 17 years in the Annual Christine A. Trinkaus Benefit Golf Event to benefit Hospice and the .
Moe loved playing cards, too and she organized and played in Pitch Card Leagues at LBJ's for many years.
Moe was also a great baker - you might even say she was "Award-winning" as she won multiple times in various categories in the 12+ years of the family's Annual Lillian Trinkaus Pie Baking Contest.
The entire family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Kathy Smyth, Brian's sister-in-law, not only for her loving care of Moe, but also for her much-needed sense of humor along the way!
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC and National Funeral Directors Association directives, there will be no public funeral services at this time.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to express their condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Donations can be made in Moe's name to Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome or at www.theabrahamhouse.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020