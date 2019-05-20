|
|
Maureen (Putrelo) Benzo 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Maureen (Putrelo) Benzo, age 79, was reunited with her Lord and her beloved husband, Kim, when she passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Upstate Medical University with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on June 19, 1939, Maureen was the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose (Noti) Putrelo. She graduated from New Hartford High School Class of 1957 and continued her education at Cortland State Teachers College. On October 29, 1960 she was united in marriage to Kim F. Benzo, a loving union of 32 years until his passing on June 8, 1993.
Maureen loved her life's work as a kindergarten teacher, a career that spanned 43 years and a calling that touched the lives of her many students. She taught in area Catholic schools including St. John the Evangelist, Blessed Sacrament, and Our Lady of Lourdes and Notre Dame Elementary, the position from which she retired in 2012.
Maureen had a profound love for her children and grandchildren. She never missed a hockey game, a concert or a dance recital. She was ever willing to help with homework, crafty projects and especially baking and decorating cakes.
Maureen is survived by her beloved son, Rocco D. Benzo and Marena Taverne and her devoted daughter, Camille and Julius Fukes. She was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren who were the "light of her life", Alexander, Erika and Riley Fukes and Domenika and Giavanna Benzo. She also leaves her sister Roseangela "RoRo" Putrelo and her companion David Seidel, her in-laws, M. Janet and Emil Paparella, Dolores "Dory" Shaw and Rosemary and Michael Bonacci. Maureen leaves many nieces and nephews, especially Michael Shaw who was very special to her. Also surviving are several great-nieces, great-nephews, many special cousins and good friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanette Bugbee, brothers-in-law, Robert Bugbee, Frank Benzo and John Shaw and a nephew, William Bugbee.
The family is grateful for the kindness and extraordinary care provided at Upstate by Dr. Dragos Manta, Dr. Pardeep Masuta and Dr. Raman Singh, as well as the entire nursing staff in the medical ICU, 6I. She was also thankful to her nephew and niece, Deacon Anthony and Lauren Paparella for their uplifting spiritual blessings.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will remain until all visitors have been seen. Maureen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 11:30 from the funeral home and at 12:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Memorial contributions may be made to Upstate Medical University, 750 E. Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019