Maureen C. (Creedon) Purcell 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Maureen C. (Creedon) Purcell, age 89, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, Inc. with those she loved the most in her heart.
Born in North Utica on May 28, 1929, Maureen was the daughter of the late James and Bertha (Harwood) Creedon; she also knew the love of her late step-mother, Lillian Creedon. She attended Seymour Elementary School and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy/Class of 1947. On September 27, 1952 she married Donald R. Purcell with whom she shared 56 years until his passing on August 12, 2009. Together they raised two sons, and made special memories traveling on family vacations.
Most of Maureen's life was spent working in retail. In her latter years, she moved to Vero Beach, Florida where she had a successful career selling mobile homes in Fairlane Harbor, Florida which was her home for 19 years. After the passing of her husband, Don, she returned to Utica to be closer to family. Maureen took pride in her work, her home, and her role as matriarch. She was an awesome cook, and entertained family and friends, and she could always be counted on to remember loved ones on the special occasions in their lives. She was so proud of her two sons. She often said she could not survive without her two wonderful daughters-in-law. Her grandchildren were an additional blessing. She was so proud of her continued contact with her nieces and nephews who were such a special part of her life.
Maureen is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Carol Purcell, and Rick and Kathy Purcell. She was proud to be the grandmother of Jennifer Sullivan (Andy), Daniel Purcell, Michael Purcell, and Kristen Purcell. She also leaves her sister, Peg Kelleher; her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Dee Creedon, Jack Creedon, and Bernie and Kay Creedon; and her in-laws, Dan Kelleher, Gene and Sis Purcell, and Jack and Kay Purcell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday from 2-3 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Maureen's Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 at the funeral home. Contributions in remembrance of her late husband may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn. online at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019