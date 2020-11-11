Maurice K. Landers 1920 - 2020
N. UTICA - Maurice Kivlen Landers, 100, passed away peacefully at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, on November 7, 2020, with family and the hospital's respite staff.
Maurice was born on May 11, 1920, in Utica, NY, to William H. and Agnes (Kivlen) Landers. Maurice graduated from Seymour Elementary and Utica Free Academy.
On January 23, 1942, at the original St. Peter's Church, Maurice married his childhood sweetheart and loving wife, Mary Caccia, daughter of Angelo and Blanche (Baker) Caccia, a blessed union of 73 years. The loving couple started their family in Key West, FL, when their first son, James M. Landers, was born. Maurice and Mary loved Key West and even though it was World War II, it was an idyllic place to be in love. The newlyweds were able to spend the war years together while Navy Radio Chief, Maurice, served as a valued instructor of sonar. When the war ended, the couple returned to Utica and in time, Mary gave birth to William, Matthew and Thomas Landers.
Maurice was employed as a telegrapher and wire chief with the New York Central Railroad. He was a loving father and breadwinner for his family.
Maurice was a member of S.P.E.P.S.Q,A., the Utica Amateur Radio Club, A.R.R.I. and choir director for St. Peter's Church for 40 plus years.
Maurice is survived by sons, James and wife, Dolores, of El Cajon, CA, William and wife, Gail, of Los Angeles, CA and Thomas, of Utica, who is to receive special appreciation from his family for giving and caring for his father through the decade of Maurice's 90 years and helped immeasurably for his father to reach 100; granddaughters, Lily Landers Davis and husband, Kevin, Fiona Landers, Laura Stephen and Julie Peck; grandsons, Brian, Mark, Michael and Patrick; as well as niece, Joyce Bova, who has helped with loving assistance for many years.
Maurice was predeceased by his son, Matthew Landers; brother, Joseph Landers; and niece, Patricia Fields.
Mr. Landers' funeral will be held on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 at Peter's Church, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica. Visitation will be observed on Friday from 4-6 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurice's memory would be appreciated to Catholic Charities or The Abraham House.
The Landers family extends gratitude and appreciation to Vincent J. Gilroy Jr., C.P.A. Thanks also goes to longtime nurse, Laura Radley, Denise Plante, Caregivers of the Mohawk Valley and to the comfort care staff at St. Luke's Hospital.
