Maxine Smith 1934 - 2019
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Mrs. Maxine M. Smith (nee Engelbrecht), of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Rome, NY, passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 85.
She was the wife of Albert R. Smith, together for over 70 years.
A Wake Service will be held in Myrtle Beach at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, as well as a Memorial Mass to be held in Rome, NY at a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019