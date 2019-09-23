Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Smith Obituary
Maxine Smith 1934 - 2019
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Mrs. Maxine M. Smith (nee Engelbrecht), of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Rome, NY, passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 85.
She was the wife of Albert R. Smith, together for over 70 years.
A Wake Service will be held in Myrtle Beach at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, as well as a Memorial Mass to be held in Rome, NY at a later date.
For online condolences, visit www.msfh.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.