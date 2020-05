Melodye Schiffinger 1947 - 2020FORESTPORT - Melodye Schiffinger, 73, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her daughter, Terri and sister-in law, Shaun Schiffinger, by her side.She was born on February 6, 1947, in Niskayuna, NY, a daughter of the late William Rea and Joyce Hook. On February 17, 1968, Melodye married Karl C. Schiffinger in Utica and Karl died on January 15, 2011. She was a longtime employee for the Lutheran Homes, until she retired in 2011.She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Schiffinger; grandchildren, Kayla Wing and husband, Zach, Jefferey Conkling and partner, Kalliope and great-grandson, Alexander and grandaughter, Brittany Conkling and her son, Timothy William Schiffinger and wife, Debbie and grandchildren, Liam and Caitlin; and daughter in law, Kerstin Schiffinger and grandchildren, Marc Schiffinger, Melissa Schiffinger and Nikolas Schiffinger. Melodye was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Hook; and leaves behind her brothers Craig Hook and Randall Hook and wife Rose; and her Goddaughter and niece, Davia Fileccia, She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Shaun Schiffinger, Kristine Goff and husband Ron; and brother in-law, Robin Schiffinger and his wife, Lisa Bullet. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister in-laws, Mary Schiffinger and Desiree Mincey, who left behind her beloved husband, Tony; and brother in-law, Ernie Schiffinger.Services will be will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford New Hartford.For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com