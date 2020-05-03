Melodye Schiffinger 1947 - 2020
FORESTPORT - Melodye Schiffinger, 73, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her daughter, Terri and sister-in law, Shaun Schiffinger, by her side.
She was born on February 6, 1947, in Niskayuna, NY, a daughter of the late William Rea and Joyce Hook. On February 17, 1968, Melodye married Karl C. Schiffinger in Utica and Karl died on January 15, 2011. She was a longtime employee for the Lutheran Homes, until she retired in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Schiffinger; grandchildren, Kayla Wing and husband, Zach, Jefferey Conkling and partner, Kalliope and great-grandson, Alexander and grandaughter, Brittany Conkling and her son, Timothy William Schiffinger and wife, Debbie and grandchildren, Liam and Caitlin; and daughter in law, Kerstin Schiffinger and grandchildren, Marc Schiffinger, Melissa Schiffinger and Nikolas Schiffinger. Melodye was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Hook; and leaves behind her brothers Craig Hook and Randall Hook and wife Rose; and her Goddaughter and niece, Davia Fileccia, She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Shaun Schiffinger, Kristine Goff and husband Ron; and brother in-law, Robin Schiffinger and his wife, Lisa Bullet. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister in-laws, Mary Schiffinger and Desiree Mincey, who left behind her beloved husband, Tony; and brother in-law, Ernie Schiffinger.
Services will be will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
FORESTPORT - Melodye Schiffinger, 73, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her daughter, Terri and sister-in law, Shaun Schiffinger, by her side.
She was born on February 6, 1947, in Niskayuna, NY, a daughter of the late William Rea and Joyce Hook. On February 17, 1968, Melodye married Karl C. Schiffinger in Utica and Karl died on January 15, 2011. She was a longtime employee for the Lutheran Homes, until she retired in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Schiffinger; grandchildren, Kayla Wing and husband, Zach, Jefferey Conkling and partner, Kalliope and great-grandson, Alexander and grandaughter, Brittany Conkling and her son, Timothy William Schiffinger and wife, Debbie and grandchildren, Liam and Caitlin; and daughter in law, Kerstin Schiffinger and grandchildren, Marc Schiffinger, Melissa Schiffinger and Nikolas Schiffinger. Melodye was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Hook; and leaves behind her brothers Craig Hook and Randall Hook and wife Rose; and her Goddaughter and niece, Davia Fileccia, She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Shaun Schiffinger, Kristine Goff and husband Ron; and brother in-law, Robin Schiffinger and his wife, Lisa Bullet. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister in-laws, Mary Schiffinger and Desiree Mincey, who left behind her beloved husband, Tony; and brother in-law, Ernie Schiffinger.
Services will be will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.