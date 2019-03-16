|
Melvin M. Olin 1925 - 2019
VERNON - Mr. Melvin M. Olin, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, two days before his 94th birthday, with his loving family by his side.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine and George Walters; and his daughter-in-law, Toni Olin. He held close to his heart the memory of his son James M. Olin who passed away on October 12, 2012. He also leaves his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Melvin was born one of ten children and is survived by his sisters, Susan Cook, and Roxanne VanDuzer; and his brother, Vernon Olin. His remaining six siblings preceded him. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and in-laws, Judy and Charles Lovenguth, Rosemary and Jerry Summers, Diane and Frank Raspante, Patricia and Carlos Matos, Pearl and Brian Savicki, Rickie Lerch, Anna Kimball, Rena and Dean Boardman, and Linda and Angelo Mazzolo. He was preceded by his parents Millard and Rosa (Morrison) Olin.
Melvin was a man of faith. He gave thanks for all the blessings in his life, and he always said grace before a meal. He was a devoted member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Joyce wishes to thank the family for their support, with special mention of Geraldine and George, Lorraine, Linda, Pearl and Brian, as well as Pastor Paul Bannister.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Melvin's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday evening at 6:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation with Pastor Paul Bannister officiating the ceremony. US Navy Military Honors will be conferred.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019