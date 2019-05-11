|
Melvin McIntosh 1919 - 2019
LARGO, FL/HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Melvin passed away May 3, 2019, at Largo Health Center.
He was born November 25, 1919, in Spartanburg, SC, to Melvin and Olive McIntosh. He was raised in Worcester, MA, the eldest of four brothers and one sister. On December 8, 1941, he left college and enlisted in the Navy. He saw action in the Mediterranean and took part in the Normandy Invasion.
On June 27, 1942, he married Maxine Maynard who became his partner for 62 years. She passed away in 2004. Melvin brought the family to Holland Patent in 1958. He was the store manager at Doyle and Knower. He was active in the community with the Foothills Girl Scout Council, the American Field Service, an elder in the Holland Patent Presbyterian Church and the Holland Patent Central School PTA.
He retired to Maryland in the 1970's, where he became involved in the Christian book franchise, Successful Living. After moving to Florida, he became an active volunteer at the Morton Plant Hospital and the St. Paul's Methodist Church. He also ushered at the Philadelphia Phillies, Clearwater, FL, ball park. At times, he was conflicted because he was a lifelong Yankees fan.
Melvin was a man with a strong faith and a gift to all those who knew him. He shared that faith and changed lives. He was predeceased by his brothers and sister and his wife. He is survived by his daughters, Jane (companion, Jim), Sandra (husband, Curtis) and Elizabeth; his son, Donald (wife, Patricia); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019