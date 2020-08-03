Merceree Fields 1930 - 2020

Mother, Wife and Business Owner

KENNETT SQUARE, PA - Born in Sylvester, GA, however, lived most of her life in Utica, NY, she eventually moved down to Kennett Square, PA, to live with her daughter. She fell asleep in death on July 21, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Merceree is survived by her husband, Raymond Fields; and her children, Raymond Fields, Jr., Leisa Gaither and husband, Terry Gaither, Tina Crampton and husband, Timothy Crampton, Chyna Robinson and husband, Desmond Robinson and Reed Fields and wife, Karen Fields; her grandchildren, Jaylin Robinson, Aston Robinson and Morgan Gaither.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Clark, Robert Johnson, Aretha Fulton, Ivy Shannonhouse and Barbara Cato.

Merceree was born on March 24, 1930, to William Jackson and Lillie Mae Clark Johnson. She attended Utica Free Academy High School and graduated in 1948. After graduation, Merceree apprenticed at Griffin's Barber Shop, where she became the first woman barber in Utica, NY. It was there that Merceree met Raymond Fields, they fell in love and were married on April 27, 1956. Merceree also worked for a dry cleaner and General Electric Company, until she became a full-time devoted mother. They stayed married for 64 years till she fell asleep in death peacefully at Christiana Hospital, Wilmington, DE.

Merceree was one of the softest spoken and strong women that you could have ever known. Anyone else would have been afraid of losing their vision and having heart surgeries like she had, however no one could remember her crying or even showing that she was scared or in pain. Merceree was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness on February 27, 1960; she loved Jehovah God and served him faithfully till her passing. Her greatest accomplishment in her life was her treasured relationship with Jehovah God, she strongly instilled the Lord's teaching in her children and never missed a chance to preach about Jehovah's Kingdom to everyone she met.

She attended Mohawk Valley Community College and graduated at the age of 53, where she attained her AAS in Retail Business Management. Merceree opened Shear Artistry Hair Designs, Cicero, NY, in 1986. Merceree ran a successful business like a pro, mostly because of her hard charging and can do attitude. Although blind, she had an innate sense of her surroundings, sometimes much to her children's chagrin. If they misbehaved, she was quick to put us back in line, using bible principles. Merceree had a saying when you told her certain things she would say "Bully for you and Bully for Eric"; till this day no one can recall who Eric was…..

She has touched many people's lives and will be deeply missed by friends and family.

The funeral service will be broadcasted live via Zoom on 8 August 2020. Slide show starts at 2:30 p.m., with the Memorial Talk starting at 3 p.m., followed by a slide show to commemorate the life of Merceree Fields.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store