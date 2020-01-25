|
Merlin F. Atwell 1940 - 2020
REMSEN - Merlin F. Atwell, 79, of Fuller Road, passed away at home on January 24, 2020.
He was born in Saratoga, on October 26, 1940, a son of Floyd and Dorothy Ward Atwell. He graduated from Remsen High School in 1958 and for many years operated a dairy farm on the Fuller Road. He was a 50 year member of the Remsen Fire Department and the Farm Bureau. Merlin was known for his toughness, work ethic and always had a unique sense of humor.
Merlin is survived by his family members, Marcia Atwell, Leon and Angela Atwell, Janice and Ted Machowski, Milly and Steve Glauer, Clarke Atwell and David Eyler; two granddaughters, Aly and Tyler Eaton and Alex and Tyler Harrington.
Calling hours will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Burial will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Remsen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 299 Remsen, NY 13438.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020