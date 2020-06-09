Merlyn E. Cardoso 1941 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Merlyn E. Cardoso, 79, of New Hartford, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital.
She was born on May 7, 1941, in Bay Shore Long Island, NY, a daughter of the late Merle Edgar and Edna Jones Tanner. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1958 and St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1961. She worked at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital and then as the head school nurse for New Hartford school system, with most of her years at Myles Elementary.
She married the love of her life, Armanda J. Cardoso, on August 5, 1973. He died on November 17, 2013 and she missed him every day since. They enjoyed several years in retirement traveling all over the world including Portugal, Armando's birthplace. They were snowbirds for several years in Barefoot Bay, FL and met many wonderful new friends.
She is survived by her children, Laurie Tibbitts and her husband, Kenneth, of Pattersonville, NY, Lisa Burns, of Sylvan Beach, NY, Cristine Dicaprio and her husband, Paul, of Queensberry, NY and Michael Cardoso and his wife, Stormy, of Afton, VA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Michael Burns.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chadwicks. She loved spending time painting, won awards and sold some of her pieces at Munson-Williams Proctors Art Institute. Merlyn loved to volunteer and spent 26 years doing just that at Presbyterian Nursing Home.
Merlyn spent the last 2 years at the Presbyterian Residential Community. She was often found crocheting blankets and giving them to the other residents. Her family owes the entire staff a huge thank you for the excellent care and treating her like a family member especially those on the Catskill-Wing.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Carr Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
The family welcomes donations to your local Humane Society as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.