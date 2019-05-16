|
Merton D. Wadsworth 1936 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Merton D. Wadsworth, 82, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019.
Merton was born in Clinton, NY, on August 11, 1936, to the late Albert and Rosetta (Wesseldine) Wadsworth. He was one of seven children and was raised on the family farm. He went on to work for Univac, in Utica, for many years until his retirement.
Merton leaves behind his sister and her husband, Kathleen and Russ Hoffman; his sisters-in-law, Patricia and Sue Wadsworth; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alan, James and Mathew; and his sisters and their husbands, Jean and Roy Burkhart and Beverly and Harold Wentworth.
All are welcome to call on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3 PM - 4 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College Street, Clinton, NY. A service to Celebrate Merton's Life will take place at 4 PM. Merton will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Cemetery with a private family service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019