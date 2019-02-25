Michael A. Campany 1962 - 2019

NORTH CAROLINA - Mr. Michael A. Campany, 56, of North Carolina, formerly of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in North Carolina.

Michael was born in Rome, NY on May 13, 1962, the son of Robert and Colleen (Marlowe) Campany and foster son of Norbert and Rita Frank. Michael honorably served in the US Army from 1980-2001. On August 25, 1990, Mike was united in marriage with Susan Rowland. At one time, he was employed with Walmart Distribution Center in Oriskany and more recently with Liberty Hardware Distribution in Kernersville, NC. Mike enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and hunting. He was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Campany is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. and Sylvia Campany, of Holland Patent; his cherished grandson, Alexander Campany; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sue and Tony Zysk, of N. Utica, Cathy Campany, of Durhamville, NY and Mary and Michael Fitzsimmons, of Aberdeen, MD; two brothers, Kim Campany, of Cicero, NY and Alan Campany, of TX; his former wife, Susan Rowland, of N. Utica; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Collen; foster parents, Norbert and Rita; and grandparents, Leroy and Ruby Marlowe and Alfred and Florence Campany.

Calling hours for family and friends are on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a prayer and Military Honors at the conclusion of the visitation. His burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Rome at the convenience of the family.

Donations, in Michael's name, may be made to a scholarship fund being established for Mike's grandson, Alexander. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

