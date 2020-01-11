|
Michael A. Klockowski 1969 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Michael A. Klockowski, 50, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Michael was born in New Hartford, on July 3, 1969, the son of Alfred and Marie (Srour) Klockowski. He was raised in Utica, was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned his Funeral Director's license from SUNY Canton. Mike was employed as a funeral director with various funeral homes in the area, especially, Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Matt Funeral Services, Inc., Heintz Funeral Service, Inc. and Kowalczyk Homes. Mike was a member of St. Basil's Melkite Catholic Church in Utica, the Tri-County Funeral Directors Association and SAC Club in Utica. He also enjoyed golf, going to American Legion Utica Post 229, Pellettieri Joe's and was a big music enthusiast, especially the Beatles, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.
Michael is survived by his beloved children, Michael Klockowski, Jr. and Hannah Klockowski, both of New Hartford; his fiancée and love of his life, Celeste D'Alessandro, of Utica; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Daniel and Cynthia Klockowski, of Utica and Robert Klockowski, of New Hartford; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Michael Scotellaro, of Utica; cherished nieces and nephews, Daniel Klockowski, Jr., Kristin and Nicholas Colucci, Rebecca Scotellaro, Marissa and Jeffery Brown, Michael and Greta Scotellaro, Andrew Klockowski and Alexander Klockowski; his uncle and aunt, Basil and Dorothy Serour; Celeste's parents and sister, whom Michael was very close with, Michael and Rosanna D'Alessandro and Jessica and Greg LaBuz; as well as many cousins, dear friends, especially, Dave Calhoun and Kari, Michael Finnefrock and Fred Heintz, IV; and his canine companion, Bella. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Marie; and niece, Nicole Marie Scotellaro.
Michael's Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Basil's Melkite Catholic Church, 901 Sherman Dr., Utica. His burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica at the convenience of his family. Calling hours for family and friends are Tuesday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a college fund being established for Mike's daughter, Hannah. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020