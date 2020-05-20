Michael B. Lazarek Jr.
1952 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. Michael B. Lazarek, Jr., 68, of N. Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Michael was born in Oswego, NY, on March 10, 1952, the son of Michael B. and Rose (Jadus) Lazarek. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Michael was employed with J.L.L., APAC Customer Service Center and CRM Management Co. Michael had a fondness for trains, eagles, horses and lighthouses. He was a member of the Polish Community Club, Utica and was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Lazarek is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Danielle and Jason Jones, of N. Utica and Nicole Lazarek and Michael Hutsler, of MD; his mother, Rose Bergin, of N. Utica; seven cherished grandchildren, Kyleigh Jones, Gavin Lazarek, Jason Jones, Cohen Lazarek-Atchison, Hunter Jones, Braedan Lazarek-Atchison and Juliana Hutsler; and one brother, Larry Lazarek and his girlfriend, Christine Miller. He was predeceased by his father, Michael.
Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date when circumstances permit.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
