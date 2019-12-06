|
|
Michael C. Silverman 1944 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Michael C. Silverman, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Born May 6, 1944, in Utica, he was the son of the late Moe Jay and Anna Smith Silverman. He was educated in Utica Schools and received his Bachelor's Degree from Utica College. After graduation, Mike served as a Lieutenant in the Army Reserves. On October 27, 1974, at Temple Beth El in Utica, he married Lois Tannenbaum. Mr. Silverman served as Vice President and then President of the family business, Smith Distributors in New York Mills.
A Past President of Temple Beth El, Mike also served on many committees and was its current Treasurer. He was the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center and Chairman of the Sitrin Foundation. Mike also served on the Board of the Jewish Federation of the Mohawk Valley and was a member of Moriah Lodge #958 F & AM.
Mike was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading historic mysteries and loved his martinis.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Silverman and Steven Berkowitz and their daughter, Claire, of Annandale, VA and Gail Silverman Androphy and Ezra Androphy and their children, Sara and Alex, of Philadelphia, PA; his sister, Esther Mitkoff, of Albany; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Janet Silverman, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; his sister-in-law and her husband, Dr. Joan and Joel Seif, of New Hartford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Theodore Silverman.
Funeral services will be Sunday, at 11 a.m., at Temple Beth El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica with Cantor Kalman Socolof officiating. Interment will be in Temple Beth El Cemetery, Whitesboro. A calling hour will precede the service from 10-11 a.m.
Shiva will be observed Sunday-Thursday, from 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with minyan services at 7:15 p.m., Friday from 1-5 p.m. and again Saturday, from 7-9 p.m., at the family home, 213 Gilbert Road, New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Temple Beth El or the Sitrin Health Care Center in his memory.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To offer condolences, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019