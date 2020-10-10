1/1
Michael C. Wrobel
1957 - 2020
WHITESBORO, NY - Michael C. Wrobel, age 63, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020, at his family home after a long illness, with his family at his side.
Michael was born in Whitesboro, on July 9, 1957, to Irmgard (Dellerue) Wrobel and the late John Wrobel. Michael enjoyed hunting and having a good time with his buddies at camp. His family and friends were very important to him and he enjoyed spending much of his time with them. A proud veteran, Michael served in the US Army. Mr. Wrobel was employed with BOCES, New Hartford, until his retirement. He was a lifetime honorary member of the New York Mills Fire Department.
Michael is survived by a son, Michael J. Wrobel; a daughter, Brittany N. Wrobel; his mother, Irmgard Wrobel, all of Whitesboro; a brother, Robert (Butch) Wrobel, of Alaska; a sister, Tammy Alexander, of Whitesboro; four devoted friends, Shawn Gaffney, John Knight, George Morehead and George Foley; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Wrobel; and his sister, Mary Lou Uffelman.
In keeping with Michael's wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Michael's family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. William Ryan, Dr. Ramovic and the entire medical staff that aided Michael throughout his illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
