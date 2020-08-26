1/1
Michael D. Klein
Michael D. Klein 1948 - 2020
UTICA - Michael "Mike" D. Klein, 71, passed away on August 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on September 9, 1948, in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Doris Klein. Mike was a graduate of UFA and St. Elizabeth School of Radiology. He served his country in Vietnam in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army. Mike was an X-ray technician at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Surviving Mike are his life companion, Camille Pryputniewicz; loving sisters, Janice Jennings and Michele (Daniel) Sahl; aunts and uncle, William and Lynda Klein and Lois (Robert Catrombone) Koscielniak; along with many nieces and nephews, especially special nephew, Wayne Jennings; and cousins.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Thomas Buzze; and brother-in-law, Edward Jennings, Sr.
In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
