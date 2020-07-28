1/1
Michael D. O'Neil
Michael D. O'Neil 1973 - 2020
CLINTON - Michael D. O'Neil "Oie", 46, passed away July 27, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, after a brief illness.
Born August 1, 1973, the son of Ronald and Mary Ann (Caister) O'Neil, he spent his entire life in Clinton, graduating from Clinton High School in 1992 and studied electrical technology at MVCC. He owned O'Neil Electric LLC and Kirkland Property Management LLC. Mike presently served the Town of Kirkland as a Councilman and a member of the Clinton Fire Department. On September 28, 2002, he married the love of his life, Melanie Lynn Marino. Mike enjoyed hockey, golf, traveling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Melanie, he leaves his cherished daughter, Stephanie Grace Rose O'Neil. Also surviving are his father, Ronald O'Neil, Clinton; father and mother-In-law, Donald and Linda Marino; brothers, Ronald, Jr., (Laili), FL, Steve (Mary), NYC and David (Jennifer), Albany; sister, Deanne O'Neil Luterman, MI; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald, Jr. and Kristina Marino, OH and Nicholas Marino. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Robert O'Neil, Sandy and John Williams, Sharlene Moulton and Denise and Ron Moore; many nieces and nephews; and his cousins, including, Greg Williams and Ben Moulton, who were like brothers. Mike was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ann O'Neil, in 2011.
All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, in Clinton. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery near his mother. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a scholarship fund for his daughter, payable to the family.
Please wear a mask. We ask for patience as we comply with social distancing guidelines.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
