Michael David Annatone

CLINTON - Our little angel, Michael David Annatone, passed peacefully, in the arms of his loving parents, on February 10, 2019.

During his seven short days here on Earth, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by his parents, family and friends. Our little angel only knew how to give love and receive love. Our Michael was a little fighter, he battled multiple health issues. During his brief time with us he liked mommy and daddy to read stories to him, one of them was "Baby Love".

Michael is survived by his twin sister, Audriana; his parents, David and Giovana Annatone; grandparents, Octavio and Amanda Huamani and David and Deborah Annatone; uncles and aunts, Karina and Rocio Huamani, Jason and Kristy Nole, Gina and Bill Gabrielli, Jenny Huamani, Paola Wong and Leonard Brain; cousins, Anthony, Sophia, Alannah, Ashton, Hope, Leito, Nicholas and Christopher; and very close family friends, Claudia and Steven LaGrant.

His funeral will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 11:00 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, where a Mass of the Angels will be celebrated. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 until the time of services in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers contributions, in Michael's memory, may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York, 1100 East Genesee Street, Syracuse, New York 13210. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Michael's family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses in the NICU at Crouse Hospital for their care and support.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Michael's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019