Michael DeCicco 1963 - 2020
ST. LOUIS, MO - Michael DeCicco, 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2020 in St. Louis, MO.
He was born in Hartford, CT, on October 20, 1963, a son of Joseph and Carol Latak DeCicco. Michael received his education in Madison, CT schools.
Michael is survived by his father and stepmother, Joseph and Johann DeCicco, of Cassville; mother and stepfather, Carol and Dan Hawes, of Wallingford, CT; brother, David DeCicco, of Cassville; sister, Danielle DeCicco and her son, David Mickle, of Vista, CA; and stepsister, Kelley Thorp and David St. Onge, of Cassville. Michael is also survived by aunts and uncles, Phyllis Smith, of Utica, John and Carol Dousharm, of Clayville, Mike and Durenda Latak, of OK, Virginia Marotta, of TX, Jeanette Chmielorz, of Wallingford, CT, Jeanette DeCicco, of NC and Denise DeCicco, of Utica. Michael was predeceased by his uncles, Anthony DeCicco and Carmen DeCicco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, Stafford Avenue, Waterville.
Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020