Michael E. Crowe 1943 - 2020
CLINTON - Michael E. Crowe, 77, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family at his side on May 6, 2020.
He was born in Utica, on March 22, 1943, to the late John and Catherine Loughlin Crowe and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. During his young life, he worked at Crowe's Service Station gaining skills that he became recognized for as our personal family mechanic. Mike served in the U.S. Army Reserves and prior to his retirement, as a furnace operator and was Union employed for over 38 years with Special Metals. There he developed long lasting friendships.
On May 28, 1966, he was united in marriage with JoAnn Stanimer, in St. Patrick's Church in Clayville. Mike was a man of honor and integrity and exemplified being humble and kind. His love showed freely in all his actions as he and JoAnn made a beautiful life together.
Mike was always available to anyone in need, especially for his daughters. His talents showed through as their homes are filled with beautifully crafted furniture unique to each daughter. He could always be found in his workshop molding something simple into something special. His talents didn't end with fine craftmanship as he could construct and rebuild from ground up,
teaching others his skill and encouraging along the way. When asked for advice, he would be at your side. Mike also had a knack for reconstructing old cars, his favorite being his 1936 Ford Hot Rod. When Mike wasn't working with his hands, he could be caught fishing with his grandkids, reading a good book, or enjoying the outdoors.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, JoAnn; his three daughters, Jodie and Randy Bartlett, of Sauquoit, Reine Roberts, of Crossville, TN and Danielle and Patrick Reader, of Westmoreland; nine cherished grandchildren, Kayla and Adam Brouillette, Desiree and George
Koury, Brandon, Randi-Lee and Michael Bartlett, Todd Livingston, Tristan Sheppard and Sean and Landon Reader; five great-grandchildren, Arlo, Tallulah and Goldie Brouillette, Raelynn Blunt and Lainey Tomblin; nephew, Jimbo; his sisters-in-law; Linda, Judy and Jacqueline; and many nieces
and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, William, James and Joseph.
Please consider donations in Mike's name to the I.P.F. Foundation at www.ipffoundation.com.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the immediate family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
To view Mike's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.