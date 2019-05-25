Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Michael E. Potaczala Obituary
Michael E. Potaczala 1954 - 2019
ONEIDA - Michael E. Potaczala, age 65, of Sconondoa Road, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born on May 16, 1954, in Utica, New York, a son of Edward and Frances (Hyrnio) Potaczala, and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
On December 31, 2003, Michael and Nancy Winterton were united in marriage in Oneida, New York, and have shared this loving union together.
Prior to his retirement, Mike was a corrections officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; mother, Frances; three sons, Michael (Nancy), Brian (Jennifer) and Patrick (Jennifer); three stepchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Alexander (Holly); three sisters, Carol, Ann (William) and Eileen (Greg); seven grandchildren, Rachelle, Ryan, Austin, Samantha, Jake, Samuel, Gianna and Levi; his best friend who was like a brother, Carl Rabino; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home following calling hours.
Online condolences to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019
