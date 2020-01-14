|
Michael F. Cardillo, Sr. 1953 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Michael F. Cardillo, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2020.
He was born on July 24, 1953, in Utica, a son of the late Felix, Sr. and Madeline Parfitt Cardillo and was a 1969 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. Mike also attended M.V.C.C., where he earned his degree in appliance repair.
On October 17, 1970, he was united in marriage with Elizabeth Fondario in Historic St. John's Church, Utica.
For over 30 years, Mike operated Cardillo's Home Appliance Service, offering honest and dependable service to his many valued customers in the area.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the times spent hunting, camping and cutting wood.
Mike was a dedicated family man who, more than anything, loved the times spent with his children, grandchildren and myriad of friends.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Liz; his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Michelle Cardillo; his adoring grandchildren, Michael F. Cardillo, III, Bianca Cardillo and Anthony Cardillo, Jr.; his sister, Phyllis Yeagle; his daughter-in-law, Jean DeCicco; his sister-in-law, Diane Cardillo; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his son, Michael F. Cardillo, Jr., in 2008; and his brother, Felix S. Cardillo, Jr., in 2013.
Mike's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17 at 9:30 at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, 3364 Oneida St., Chadwicks. Interment will be in Frankfort Hill Cemetery.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Please consider donations in Mike's name to the (). Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
To view Mike's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020