Michael Frederick Buttenschon

Michael Frederick Buttenschon Obituary
Michael Frederick Buttenschon 1957 - 2020
ORISKANY/ST. PETERSBURG, FL - With family at his side, Michael lost his battle with diabetes and kidney disease on April 24, 2020, at Northside Hospital Center, St. Petersburg, FL.
He was born on August 1, 1957, to Albert and Joanne (White) Buttenschon, in Utica. He attended St. Joseph -St. Patrick elementary school and graduated from Notre Dame High School. On May 5, 1982, he was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Redmond, a 36 year blessing. While in Utica, he belonged to the Chamber of Commerce and the Utica Jaycees. At the time of his passing, he worked for TransAmerica Insurance.
He leaves behind his wife, "Jackie"; daughter, Mary Christine; and son, Michael, Jr.; grandchildren, Michael, III and Harley Buttenschon; three sisters and brother-in law, Diane (John) Starsiak, Oriskany, Carol (Kevin) Feeney, Abington, PA and Susan (Michael) Ptak, Westmoreland; several nieces; a nephew and numerous cousins. He was predeacesed by both of his parents, sister, Mary Christine; and niece, Marissa Lynn Brown.
Due to Covid 19 virus, Michael will be cremated at this time with services to be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a note of sympathy or encouragement may do so at Beacon Direct Cremation under obituaries.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
