Michael G. Heysham 1970 - 2020
MARCY - Michael G. Heysham, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
He was born in New Hartford, on July 4, 1970, a son of George M. and Cathy N. (Fiorini) Heysham. He was raised and educated in Whitesboro, where he attended Whitesboro High School. On August 21, 1999, in New Hartford, Michael married the former Carlie A. Bates. Mike was an avid motorcycle enthusiast; he loved to be outdoors where he especially enjoyed to hunt and fish. He had a great passion for mechanics that he shared with his neighbor and good friend, Jimmy Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Carlie; two daughters, Brianna M. Heysham and Cylee R. Heysham; two sons, Andrew P. Bates and Michael G. Heysham, Jr., all of Marcy; his parents, George M. and Cathy N. Heysham, of Yorkville; his maternal grandmother, Clara M. Fiorini, of Whitesboro; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen and John Balanean, of Whitesboro and Ann Heysham, of NC; and a brother who was his best friend, George M. Heysham, Jr., of New York Mills. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, including his mother-in-law, Bernadette Bates, of New York Mills; two sisters-in-laws and a brother-in-law, Paula (Bates) Currie, of NC and Jenny and Justin Fraser, of Westmoreland.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Memorial service will be offered for Michael at a later date, time and place to be announced.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Please consider memorial contributions in Mike's memory to the American Heart Association, 125 Business Park Drive #106, Utica, NY 13502 or online at https://www.heart.org/.
To view Mike's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.