|
|
Michael G. Smith 1949 - 2020
CLINTON - Michael G. Smith, 71, died, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the comfort of his own home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica, NY, on March 15, 1949, to the late William and Josephine (Coiro) Smith. Michael graduated from Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College. Michael had a long career as an international product manager in manufacturing and retired from Oneida Limited in 2014.
Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and a wonderful friend. On April 11, 1970, he married the love of his life, Deborah (Nolan) Smith, at the Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica, NY, at which time he gained ten new brothers and sisters.
Michael leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah; children Todd and Lisa Smith, Kellie (Smith) and Steven Kiesel and Tiffany Smith; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristin, Raymond, Brianna, Octavian and Abigail; brothers, George Smith and Robert (Jean) Smith; and was predeceased by his sister, Portia Williams.
He enjoyed gardening and spending time fishing on Oneida Lake. He was very proud of his 1964 Pontiac GTO and the numerous awards it won including several "Best in Show" trophies.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michael's Hospice nurses, Karen, Cari, Melissa and Janice.
Memorial services for Michael will be held in the near future and will be announced by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020