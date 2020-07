Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael G. Smith 1949 - 2020

CLINTON - Michael G. Smith, 71, died, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the comfort of his own home with his loving family by his side.

Services will be private to his family; public calling hours on Tuesday, July 21st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.



