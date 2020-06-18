Michael Geno 1958 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Michael Geno, renowned Executive Chef of the Aqua Vino Restaurant, age 61, unexpectedly left this earth too soon on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with his wife, children, sister, and "Neph" by his side.
Michael was the beloved son of the late Louis "Louie" Sr. and Virginia "Ellen" (Elacqua) Geno. He is survived by his wife and partner in life, Linda; his treasured sons, Sean, Bryan, and Michael. He was a devoted, proud "Papa" to his grandson, Alex, and they were the best of buds. He also leaves his sister, Teresa A. (Geno) LaDue and Paul Arensman; the memory of his predeceased brother, Louis J. Geno; half-brother, Louis Velardi; nephews, especially Ron LaDue who was also his godson; his Geno nephews, Louie John, and Michael; Geno nieces, Anna-Marie and predeceased Angie with whom he shared a strong connection; great-nephews, great-nieces, many cousins; in-laws, Mariana Geno; Marianne and Frank Montecavo, Judy and Robert Foxenberg, and Carl Bechtold. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves his co-workers at Aqua Vino who were like family and his circle of brothers including Sammy Altieri, John Doti, Billy Stamboly, Mark Bruzzese, Rodney Baker, Johnny Orsaio, and the newest member of the brotherhood, Rob Esche. Mike had a huge group of memorable friends who added true meaning to his life and we hope that you know who you are. He was predeceased by his in-laws, John and Caroline Harp; sister-in-law, Carol Bechtold; and special friends, Anthony Balio, and Gary "Juice" Velletto.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave.
Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a 25% occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Geno family who will remain until all visitors have been seen. We will only allow ten people into the building as ten people exit. Face masks must be worn. In honor of Michael's culinary profession, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to St. Marianne Cope's Westside Kitchen online at https://mmwsk.org or by mail to 702 Columbia St., Utica, NY 13502. Mike's family will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial privately. A public Memorial Mass will be offered at a date and time to be announced after the pandemic subsides. Interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Rome at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.