Michael J. "Mike" Buckley
Michael "Mike" J. Buckley 1968 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother
ILION - Michael "Mike" J. Buckley, age 52, of Harriet Ave., Ilion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
Mike was born on August 12, 1968, in Schenectady, the son of Francis and Irene (Hart) Buckley and attended Schenectady schools. On June 23, 2001, he was married to Kathy Thibault at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, Ilion. Mike was employed as a truck driver at Utica Valley Electric Co., for over 18 years. He was a Religious Education Instructor. Mike was an avid fisherman and his favorite activity was camping.
Surviving family members include his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Ashley Schorer and her husband, Ken, of Ilion; his son, Charles Buckley, at home; his granddaughter, Kyra Schorer; his brother, Fred Buckley and his wife, Sherry, of Schenectady; his father-in-law, Charles Thibault, of Florida; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Terry Thibault, of Cedar lake and Paul and Chris Thibault, of Ilion; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his mother and father.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, 4309 Acme Rd. (old Main St.), Ilion (Town of Frankfort). Funeral services will be held following visitation, at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, with Father Paul Catena, officiating. If you plan to attend the visitation or service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing of 6 feet with family members.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Mike, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
As an expression of sympathy, floral keepsakes may be sent to the funeral home, or memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Annunciation, 109 West St., Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Service arrangements are entrusted to their family Funeral Director, Don Applegate.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
