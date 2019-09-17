|
|
Michael J. Lindsey 1961 - 2019
FORESTPORT - Michael J. Lindsey, 58, of Forestport, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on August 2, 1961, in Utica, to Terrence and Barbara Wheeler Lindsey. He was formerly married to Bettina Bonifazi, with whom he shares his only children. Michael graduated from Holland Patent High School, Class of 1979. From the years 1979-1985, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a tanker. For 33 years, Michael worked as a master in his field as an Electrician and was one of the top Journeyman and Wireman for IBEW Local 43. He was a member of the NY State Snowmobile Association, the Trackside Blazers Snowmobile Club in Forestport, loved riding his 4-wheeler and was an avid golfer and member at the Bear Creek Lodge Country Club. Above all, Michael was a man of conviction who would drop everything to help out a friend or loved one whenever they needed him. There are not enough words on this page to describe the man that was Michael Lindsey. He will be truly and deeply missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Katelyn and Shannen; his mother, Barbara; siblings, Terry, Cuffy, Jenny, Brian, Elaine, John and Jeanie; aunts and uncles, including Cary, Jennifer and Carrie; many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was predeceased by his father, Terrence; brother, Timmy; sister, Betsy; and uncles, Jimmy and Ronald.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth ICU. Their genuine compassion and care that was given to Michael during his final days can truly not be thanked enough.
Michael's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23rd at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the daughters of Michael wish for family and friends to bring photos of their favorite pictures of Michael to be put on display in his memory.
Online memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019