|
|
Michael J. Marlenga 1959 - 2020
WHITESBORO – Michael J. Marlenga, 60, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare.
Mike was born on October 25, 1959, in New Hartford, the son of Felix and Helen (Kalinowski) Marlenga. He was a graduate of UFA. On May 10, 1980, Mike married Anna M. Kurczyk, a union of 39 years.
Mike enjoyed many activities ranging from fishing, camping, NASCAR, watching sports and rooting for New York teams.
Surviving besides his wife, Anna are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Nichole Marlenga and David M. Marlenga, Whitesboro; sister, Marlene Citrinite, FL; brother, Joseph Marlenga, Utica; grandchildren, Sophia, Josephine, George and Michael; sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his sister, Marianne Foster.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Wednesday, from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Mike's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020