Michael J. Piekielniak, Sr. 1937 - 2020
WHITESBORO/OKARA LAKES - Michael J. Piekielniak, Sr., 83, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on January 8, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Dr. Thaddeus and Stella (Miga) Piekielniak. He graduated from Whitesboro High School, Class of 1954 and continued his education graduating from Paul Smith's College and Syracuse University. On November 28, 1959, in Sacred Heart Church, Utica, NY, he married Mary Ellen Hart - a loving union of more than 50 years until her passing in 2009. For the last nine years and until her death in 2019, Mike shared a loving companionship with his lifelong friend, Cynthia Freels. Mike served as an MP in the Army National Guard. After serving, he returned home and began his career at the Masonic Medical Research Lab as a biochemist. He enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of science with his students at both MVCC and Upper Division College. In 1980, he established N.H. North Supply Corporation, Barneveld, NY, which he owned and operated with his family until 2006, forming many lasting friendships with his customers.
Mike was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Whitesboro, a past member of the Whitestown Jaycees, Mohawk Valley Sports Car Club, Whitesboro Fire Dept., Whitesboro Volunteer Firemen's Benevolent Assoc., and past President of the Okara Lakes Association. For many years, he enjoyed participating in various bowling leagues and his Thursday night golf league at the Eagles Club.
Mike was very proud of his Polish heritage and enjoyed speaking the Polish language whenever he had the chance to do so.
Outside of his other life ventures, Mike spent every free moment that he could at the place he cherished most - his family camp, Camp Tekeni, on Okara Lakes. It was there that he shared his love for the outdoors with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved teaching others a respect and appreciation for nature. He imparted his passion for hunting, fishing and trapping upon his children, grandchildren, family and friends when they came to camp. All who knew "Dziadz" loved him.
He is survived by a son, Michael, Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Remsen; a daughter, Lisa Buck; grandson, Patrick Buck, Jr., and Katelynn Zurek; grandson, Andrew Buck; and great-granddaughter, Brynlee Mae Buck, all of Whitesboro; a special niece, Meghan Sweeney, of Charlotte, NC; Godsons, David Smith, of MI and Jason Molesky, of NC; Cynthia's children and grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bernie Smith; aunt, Jane White; in-laws, Kathleen and Gregory Molesky and Carol and Jeffrey Haggas; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins; and many endearing friends. In addition to his parents, wife, Mary Ellen and companion, Cynthia, he was also predeceased by his sister, Agnes Smith; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary Hart; in-laws Phyllis and Lee Scott; nephew, Philip Molesky; and other family members who were an important part of his life.
Those desiring may make a contribution to The Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501-3804 in Mike's name.
Funeral services will be from St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church and interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro, NY.
Memorial tributes and messages of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.