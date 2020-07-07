Michael J. Tartaglia, Sr., Retired Detective, UPD 1932 - 2020
UTICA - On July 5, 2020, Michael J. Tartaglia, Sr., Retired Detective, Utica Police Department, was carried in the arms of St. Michael, to the gates of Heaven, where he was reunited with his wife, Patricia.
Michael was born on August 11, 1932, in Utica, the son of Raffaele and Bertha Tartaglia. On June 19, 1954, Michael was united in marriage with Patricia Zammiello, a loving union until her passing on September 28, 2004. Michael's life was never the same. Prior to his marriage, Michael proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War, in the United States Navy. Michael loved recalling his travels on an aircraft carrier that took him to many countries. In 1961, Michael began his career with the Utica Police Department and quickly advanced to the rank of detective. Truly a "cop's cop", Michael loved his job and was excellent at what he did. He excelled in the field of investigations and would never stop working until there was closure to the case he was assigned. Michael bled, blue blood and loved you if your uniform was blue, no matter where you worked. St. Michael now has the best and toughest partner he could ask for. Michael's footsteps in law enforcement were followed by his son and four grandsons.
Michael also worked part time to help provide for his family in the field of auto body work. Here he developed a strong friendship with Joey Scholl. Michael was devastated by the untimely death of Joey and missed him dearly.
You could often find Michael at his second home on Pellettieri Ave., Joe's, where he formed friendships that were second to none. If he liked you, you knew it. If he didn't like you, you knew that too! Prior owners, Big John and Little John were like family to Michael. Current owners, Tony, Sue and Dominick, made sure Michael was taken care of every time he entered the building. That will not be forgotten. Michael loved torturing his many friends at Joe's. He loved dishing it out to everyone, especially Marc Bonacci. And to Michael's very last day, he insisted Dave "Ferley" Farley owed him a drink from a Mets-Yankees bet last year. There is not enough ink to mention the friends he had at Joe's over the past 50 years.
Michael loved sports and was a Mets, NY Giants and NJ Devils fan. He loved to be on the bench and help coach the Utica Police Department hockey team. He was also a member of American Legion Utica Post 229 and Schuyler VFW post 8728.
Michael is survived by his daughter and recent caregiver, Michele Rahn; daughter, Renee and Bryan Curry; and son, Michael Jr. (retired investigator, Utica Police) and Kelly Tartaglia; grandchildren, Marisa and Mark Winther, Tressa and Joseph (investigator, Utica Police) Dare, Mark (investigator, Utica Police) and Carrie Rahn, Bryan Jr. (Patrolman NYPD, 75th precinct) and Linnea Curry, Talia and James Simonin, Michael III (patrolman, Utica Police) and Megan Tartaglia, Joey Tartaglia and Caitlin; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Aidan, Ashton, Joseph, Giuliana, Anthony, Ava Rose and Jasmine. Michael was also looking forward to the births of two new great-grandchildren. Michael is also survived by in-laws, Andrew and Joyce Zammiello, Vincent Zammiello; and many nieces and nephews. Michael also leaves behind Kevin Korzenski, who he loved like a son. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Rufus; sister, Anna; and sister-in-law, Kathy.
Mr. Tartaglia's funeral will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Utica. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, our facility is operating at 33% capacity; 10 callers will be allowed into the funeral home as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn.
Please consider making a donation in Michael's name to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Those we love never truly leave us.
There are things that death cannot touch. ~Jack Thorne
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.