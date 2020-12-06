Michael J. Vivacqua 1975 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD- Michael J. Vivacqua, 45, passed away, Friday, December 4, 2020 in Presbyterian Home of CNY, after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration, with his family by his side.
He was born in Ilion, on July 24, 1975, the son of Fred J. and Joan Edic Vivacqua. He attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort Schuyler High School with the Class of 1993. He later attended and graduated from HCCC in 1995, Clarkson in 1997, with his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering, SUNY Poly with his MBA and later, his Master of Science Education from Utica College. He was married to Kirstin Shave on April 21, 2001, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Schenectady. Michael was an Engineer for ConMed and later for Covidien, Oriskany Falls, for several years. He was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a member of the Order of Prometheus. He loved all sports and was a diehard Yankees and Bruins fan and Clarkson Hockey Fan.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kirstin Vivacqua; his mother, Joan Vivacqua, of Frankfort; his three children, Shana Vivacqua, Vincent Vivacqua and Thomas Vivacqua; one sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Ben Hans, of Utica; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janet and Andy Shave, of Schenectady; his in-laws, Chris and Meegan Shave and Drew and Kate Shave; two nieces and one nephew, Cosette Veeder Shave, Macey Veeder Shave and Michael Shave; his aunts and uncle, Agnes Wilk, Dolores Vivacqua, Sid Vivacqua, Linda and Sam Costanza, Kathleen Alexander, Sister Margaret M. Edic, CSJ, Carol Edic, James and Shirley Edic, Joseph and Kathleen Edic, Francis and Denise Edic, Robert and Lisa Edic, Raymond and Dorothy Edic, Richard and Michelle Edic, Peter Edic, Walter and Janice Edic; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Fred J. Vivacqua, on December 16, 2017.
His funeral will be held Wednesday morning, at 9:15, from the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 10:30, in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Michael's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Presbyterian Home of CNY, especially Karen Brown, for the wonderful care shown to him during his stay and passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to AFTD.org
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Michael's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
