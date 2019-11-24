|
Michael J. Wells 1947 - 2019
HAMILTON - Michael Jon Wells, 72, of Rodman Rd., passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born on October 4, 1947, in Oneida, NY, a son of the late John and Hildred Edkins Wells. Michael was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. On June 24, 1978, he married Jeannine G. "Wendy" McGregor at Americana Village in Hamilton and they were happily married for 41 years. Michael worked for the Village of Hamilton in various capacities until retiring as water plant operator in 2002.
A beloved family man, in his free time, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and golfing. He was also a dedicated hot rod enthusiast, building and customizing hot rods that were highly praised in the hot rod community and sold both across the US and internationally.
Surviving are his loving wife, Wendy; his children, Ashley Wells, of Earlville and Rorie (Michael) Wells Ellerson, of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Dona (Paul) Vantine, of Pahrump, NV, Jan (Kenneth) Holden, Chittenango, NY and Jill (Daniel) Clausen, Coulterville, CA; grandchildren, Phiona, Thomas and Lylah Osborne, all of Earlville; two sisters-in-law, Karyn (Larry) Briggs, of East Falmouth, MA and Susan (Steven) McLaughlin, of Bolton Landing, NY; and two brothers-in-law, Kip (Linda) McGregor, of Huddleston, VA and Michael McGregor, of Hamilton, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nephew, Paul Michael Vantine; and his wife's parents, Lewis and Jeannine McGregor.
Friends were invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Contributions in his memory may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or .
